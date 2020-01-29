Virginia Department of Corrections searching for Norfolk violent sex offender

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections is searching for a fugitive sex offender whose last known address was in Norfolk.

According to a tweet by the DOC, 50-year-old Randolph Donta Kelly, a violent sex offender, recently absconded. A Virginia State Police webpage listed Kelly as having been convicted of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old in 2003.

He was on probation supervision, according to the VSP.

His last known address was 1808 Canton Avenue.

If you or someone you know has information on Kelly’s whereabouts, call 877-896-5764.