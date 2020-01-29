The invisible impact of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nearly 6.4 million people in the United States live with plaque psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that can cause a great deal of discomfort and appears in places like the scalp, knees and elbows. While the physical pain is already a burden, a recent survey revealed how they overall effect of this disease can have an invisible impact on people's everyday lives. Dr. April W. Armstrong joins us to talk more about these effects and how they can be managed.

For more information visit ilumyapro.com.