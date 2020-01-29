Super Bowl LIV: Nnadi, Crittenden provide Kansas City connection to coastal Virginia

MIAMI, Fla. - More than 90,000 visitors are expected to fly in to Miami International Airport this week in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV. Some of them will even be coming from our corner of the country: coastal Virginia.

Virginia Beach's Derrick Nnadi, the second-year defensive lineman for the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, tells News 3 he will have plenty of family members in South Florida for Super Bowl LIV. In fact, one of his sisters is arriving Wednesday.

But Nnadi, the Ocean Lakes High School product, is not the only coastal Virginia connection with Kansas City.

Travis Crittenden, in his sixth season as a strength and conditioning assistant for the Chiefs, is from New Kent. He attended New Kent High School and later Virginia Military Academy (VMI).

"For all of us, for the most part, our families are coming in Friday and staying with us for the whole deal," Crittenden told News 3 Wednesday. "So I have about 15 people coming from New Kent and Richmond and that whole area."

"I had to get about 15 tickets," Nnadi, who will play in his first Super Bowl, admitted. "The whole family is coming. My financial advisor's family is coming, my own family is coming, my girlfriend is coming. Old teammates are coming - it's a lot of people."

That also means Nnadi is spending tens-of-thousands of dollars on family and friends, as players must pay for Super Bowl tickets.

However, the Super Bowl champions' winning share is $124,000 this year - so with a victory vs. San Francisco Sunday, Nnadi could make that money back.

News 3 will have LIVE coverage from Super Bowl LIV, on-air and online, all week.