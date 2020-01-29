‘Skins scoop: Redskins icon Joe Theismann says it was time to say ‘so long’ to stale ‘Skins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - The Washington Redskins are not playing in Super Bowl LIV. But Redskins are here.

Seven coaches on the staff of the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, including head coach Kyle Shanahan, once worked for the 'Skins.

However, that regime is long gone. Earlier this year, Washington hired Ron Rivera - its third head coach in four months. Also, the Redskins recently fired longtime executive Bruce Allen - who did nothing but lose in his decade in D.C.

37 years ago Thursday, the Redskins were winners. January 30, 1983, Washington won Super Bowl XXVI. Joe Theismann was the quarterback of that team.

During his visit to South Florida, Theismann told News 3 it was time for the Redskins to clean house.