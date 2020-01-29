Red Mill Elementary receives $2,500 check for winning jingle-sing off contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tuesday was a big day for some Red Mill Elementary students. One of the music classes was awarded with a $2,500 check for winning an annual jingle-sing off contest!

Every year, Michael & Son Services holds the jingle contest and this year they say Red Mill Elementary beat out over a dozen schools with their community’s strong voting efforts and an extremely creative rendition of the Michael & Son jingle.

News 3 was there when the check was presented Tuesday morning and spoke with the music teacher who says it’s a great feeling to win because not only did his class work really hard on their jingle they also had a lot of fun as well.

“We’re having a great time doing music here. We have a lot of really excellent students and not only that but the community that supported these students – excellent,” Justin Cordero, Red Mill Elementary.

Cordero says his class will be using the check for resources, more books and they’ll also be buying more instruments like the ukulele and decorations for their classroom.