Portsmouth-based organization serves meals during Super Bowl week

MIAMI – A Portsmouth-based disaster relief organization heads to Miami to support many events leading up to the Super Bowl.

Mercy Chefs is an organization that is known for serving professionally prepared meals to victims and first responders.

Mercy Chefs will join The Kids in Need Foundation Thursday, packing 1,000 backpacks for Miami-Dade County schools.

Alongside the packing event, the organization will have a tailgate for all participants.

“This is the first time we’re doing outreach around a Super Bowl,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “We’re excited to serve meals to volunteers and law enforcement and pack backpacks for thousands of children in the span of a few days. The Super Bowl is an exciting event, and it requires a significant amount of time and energy from the host city.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, Mercy Chefs will partner with Kiolbassa to serve thousands of meals near the stadium to local law enforcement.

The meals will include both breakfast and lunch with included selections such as, biscuits and gravy, eggs frittata, roasted breakfast potatoes and croissant sandwiches with a fresh broccoli pasta salad.

