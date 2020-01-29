North Carolina police officer shoots, kills fleeing man

GRAHAM, N.C. – A North Carolina police officer has fatally shot a man who fled a home where the officer was attempting to serve warrants.

Graham Police Chief Jeff Prichard identified 20-year-old Jaquyn Oneill Light of Graham as the shooting victim Wednesday.

Police had drawn multiple warrants for Light for charges including misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor simple assault.

The police department has not released the name of the officer involved, or the races of the officer and the dead man.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation begins into the shooting.