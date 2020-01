NORFOLK, Va.- A Maury High School sophomore has been selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy.

Sophomore, Azaria Cherry was selected out of a pool of thousands of applicants for the academy.

Out of the thousands of submissions only 100 were selected nationwide.

Cherry will be participating in a four day experience filled with career-oriented workshops found at Walt Disney World.

The Disney Dreamers Academy will take place on March 12 through March 15.