Newborn calf born in Missouri pledges allegiance to Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Born just days ahead of the Super Bowl, a newborn calf in Holden, Missouri, has already pledged his support to the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick “Moohomes.”

Hannah Jo Cochran, of Cochran’s Jerseys dairy farm, posted on Facebook about their jersey calf that was born Tuesday morning.

Merely 15 hours old, the yet-to-be-named calf was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs apparel — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ signature hairstyle.

“And when it comes to the Chiefs, our spirit is GRADE A, just like our milk,” Cochran wrote.

Holden is roughly 55 miles southeast of Kansas City. The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

News 3 will have LIVE coverage from Super Bowl LIV, on-air and online, all week.

This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.