NC man’s death at work site being investigated by state

State safety investigators are looking into the death of a North Carolina man at a work site where he was pinned under a dump truck.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the N.C. Safety and Health Division is investigating the death of 54-year-old Daniel Ray Boles.

Police say Boles died Monday when he was pinned under a truck.

A spokeswoman for the state Labor Department says the safety division has opened an investigation with Gwyn Electrical Plumbing Heating and Cooling Inc. of Winston-Salem.

An office manager for Gwyn confirms that Boles was the company’s commercial sales and project manager.