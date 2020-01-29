Man shot and killed in Chesapeake; suspect in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Around 2:46 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Woodford Drive in regards to a victim who had been shot.

When police arrived on scene they spoke with a male suspect and immediately began first aid on the male victim.

Medics arrived on scene and immediately rendered aid, however the victim was unable to be resuscitated and died on scene.

Officials say that the victim confronted the suspect in the front of his residence. Both males got into a physical altercation and as a result the victim was shot, according to police.

Detectives are on scene and the suspect is in custody. The incident is currently under investigation, no further information is available at this time.

