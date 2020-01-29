Man injured in Norfolk shooting, police investigating

Posted 12:02 pm, January 29, 2020, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue that left a man injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information. Detectives ask anyone with information in this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.917503 by -76.265385.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.