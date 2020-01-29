Man injured in Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue that left a man injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information. Detectives ask anyone with information in this case to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.