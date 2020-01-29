Investigators raid three Northeastern North Carolina businesses during illegal gambling investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. - Investigators raided three illegal casinos, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say they seized video slot machines, fish machines, other gaming machines, computer equipment, screens and $210,000. They raided The North Highway 17 Recreation Center, The North Highway 17 Recreation Center Annex and Lambs Marina in Camden. The investigation also included searching a home on Weeksville Road.

So far, no one has been arrested, but investigators say arrests are expected.

The investigation began more than a year ago following complaints to law enforcement about the gambling. District Attorney Andrew Womble then created a task force to address the issue.

"Among the list of complaints were family members who claimed their significant other was spending all the family's living expenses, not leaving enough to even pay for food or essential family staples; claims of robbery within and around the establishments and alleged prostitution and drugs sales," the press release says.

Undercover agents observed the activity in the businesses, according to investigators. Inside, they found ATM machines and found people getting cash payouts.