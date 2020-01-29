Graco recalls 111,000 ‘Little Lounger Rocking Seats’ over suffocation risk

Graco has recalled 111,000 “Little Lounger Rocking Seats” over a suffocation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

According to the USCPSC, the seat is two products in one – a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger.

Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs.

They were sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online from 2013-2018 for about $80.

While no injuries have been reported, infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or voucher at 800-345-4019.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.