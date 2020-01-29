Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people

A man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago has been put to death in Georgia.

Sixty-six-year-old inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr.

Officials said Lance was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. He became the first inmate executed by the state of Georgia this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied an 11th-hour defense request to block the execution from being carried out.

The inmate made no final statement.