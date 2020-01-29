Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people

Posted 9:45 pm, January 29, 2020, by

A man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago has been put to death in Georgia.

Sixty-six-year-old inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr.

FILE – In this undated file photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows death row inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance, who was convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than 20 years ago. Lance is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson, Ga., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Officials said Lance was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. He became the first inmate executed by the state of Georgia this year.

Related: Fifth condemned Tennessee inmate opts for the electric chair

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied an 11th-hour defense request to block the execution from being carried out.

The inmate made no final statement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.