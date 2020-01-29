Free tax preparation services available to qualified Hampton Roads residents

If you’re struggling to file your taxes and can’t afford to hire a professional, there is free help available.

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) in partnership with the Families Achieving Community Economic Stability (FACES) Coalition, will once again provide free tax preparation services to qualified residents of the Hampton Roads community.

Trained volunteers will be available at a number of locations throughout the area for the next few months, including sites in Portsmouth, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, and Williamsburg.

Here are some of the requirements to qualify:

Families with Incomes of less than $53,930 and two or more children (EITC).

Single Individuals with no children and incomes less than $15,010 (EITC).

Targeted Populations: low-income, elderly, people with disabilities.

Click here to find out when and where the services are offered and to see a list of documents you need to bring.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide also offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to moderate-income taxpayers – especially those 50 and older and you do not need to be an AARP member.

They have four locations in our area in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

The services will be available from February 1 through April 15, 2020

You can find the details here.

If you don’t qualify for one of these services, the IRS also has some free options depending on your income.

You can use free file software if your income is $69,000 or less and free file fillable forms if your income is greater than $69,000.

Click here to access the software and forms on the IRS website.