× First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds and near-normal temperatures

High pressure will continue to build in through Friday, which will keep us dry.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in this upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

More clouds will build in for Thursday with an isolated shower possible, mainly along the North Carolina coast. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s tomorrow.

Our eyes then turn to and area of low pressure that will lift northeast along the coast Friday and Saturday. Friday will be milder, with highs in the low 50s. Rain will move in Friday night and will become heavy at times and continue through the first half of the day Saturday. 1+ inches of rain is possible. Scattered showers by Saturday afternoon, with drying conditions by the evening.

Meteorologist April Loveland

