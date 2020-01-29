Fairfax County SWAT officer shoots man who brandished gun

McLEAN, Va. – Police in Virginia say a SWAT officer shot and wounded a man who brandished an “assault style weapon” during a drug-related search.

A Fairfax County police statement says a SWAT team was dispatched to a McLean area home around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where officers were confronted by 24-year-old David Vo.

Police confirm an officer shot the armed man.

Police didn’t name the specific weapon Vo was reported to have, or whether he pointed it at officers.

The statement says Vo was treated at a hospital and remains in custody on a felony drug charge. Additional charges are pending.

The officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation.