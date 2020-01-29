Cupid’s Undie Run coming to Virginia Beach in February

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hundreds of people in Virginia Beach will brave the weather in just their undies during Cupid’s Undie Run!

The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and raises money for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The run is around a mile long and will start at The Shack located at 712 Atlantic Avenue. It takes place between noon and 4 p.m. and the cost is $40 to join.

If undies aren’t your thing, you can get creative with it and try out a costume, tutu, or onesie!

