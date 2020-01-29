Cupid’s Undie Run coming to Virginia Beach in February

Posted 5:16 am, January 29, 2020, by

Photo provided by Cupid Undies Run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hundreds of people in Virginia Beach will brave the weather in just their undies during Cupid’s Undie Run!

The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and raises money for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The run is around a mile long and will start at The Shack located at 712 Atlantic Avenue. It takes place between noon and 4 p.m. and the cost is $40 to join.

If undies aren’t your thing, you can get creative with it and try out a costume, tutu, or onesie!

If you need any more information, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.