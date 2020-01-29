Crews respond to apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

The multi-family structure fire is on Turnpike Road just off of Rodman Avenue. Officials received the report around 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they reported a heavy volume of fire from the front entry area. No victims were located during primary and secondary searches, reports say.

The are no current reported injuries to residents or firefighters and a fire investigator has been requested by the incident commander.

