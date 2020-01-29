Airman stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis killed in Afghanistan plane crash

The Department of Defense identified two Airmen who were killed in a plane crash in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

According to the DoD, Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, died in the January 27 crash in Ghazni Province.

Voss, a Guam native, was assigned to Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Phaneuf, a New Hampshire native, was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

“It’s really hard to describe how sad we are at the loss of two great Airmen. Lt. Col. Paul Voss was our brother and teammate,” said Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. “The men and women of our Air Force knowingly put themselves in harm’s way, and I’m thankful for great Americans like them. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members and our fellow Airmen during this difficult time.”

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.

