A fifteen-year-old power-lifter gets ready to compete nationally on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ryker Sharp is a a fifteen-year-old who is preparing to compete in the High School Power-lifting Nationals in March and Raw Nationals in October. He and trainer Alex Koehle join us to talk about his journey with power-lifting including the rigorous training, some previous events and the state records he has set. Plus, he shows us how to properly dead-lift a 135 pound barbell.

Ryker Sharp and his family are raising money to get to the national competition, which will take place in Texas. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-ryker-sharp to learn more about this fundraiser and make a donation.