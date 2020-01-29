A fifteen-year-old power-lifter gets ready to compete nationally on Coast Live

Posted 12:44 pm, January 29, 2020, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ryker Sharp is a a fifteen-year-old who is preparing to compete in the High School Power-lifting Nationals in March and Raw Nationals in October. He and trainer Alex Koehle join us to talk about his journey with power-lifting including the rigorous training, some previous events and the state records he has set. Plus, he shows us how to properly dead-lift a 135 pound barbell.

Ryker Sharp and his family are raising money to get to the national competition, which will take place in Texas. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-ryker-sharp to learn more about this fundraiser and make a donation.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.