2 people killed in vehicle, tractor trailer crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX Co., Va. – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sussex County early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

Police said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. for the crash. Officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 25, where they learned that a sedan and a tractor trailer had been involved in a crash.

According to police, the sedan experienced possible mechanical problems and stopped in the right lane of travel with no hazard lights illuminated. While the vehicle was stopped, a tractor trailer traveling in the right lane struck the sedan in the rear, pushing it onto the shoulder.

The tractor trailer then lost control, slid off onto the shoulder and overturned.

The sedan’s driver, 57-year-old Pennsylvania woman Melanie Tapper, and front seat passenger, a female minor, died on impact. A third passenger in the sedan was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer’s driver also suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers and the two passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.