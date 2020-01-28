Virginia governor to make announcement regarding offshore wind

NORFOLK, Va. – The Port of Virginia and a Europe-based renewable energy company, are partnering in the first stages of a project aimed at servicing the U.S. East Coast’s growing wind-energy industry.

At a media briefing following the port’s board meeting, Governor Northam will discuss an agreement between the port and the company to lease a portion of Portsmouth Marine Terminal in order to use it as a staging area for materials and equipment for installation of the company’s offshore wind energy projects along the East Coast. He will also address how this agreement will lead to the development of an almost entirely new industry in Virginia.

The governor will address media in a special briefing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

