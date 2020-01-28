Virginia Beach police trying to identify suspect in Sprint store burglary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help to identify a burglary suspect.

Burglary Suspect

According to police, the man seen in this surveillance image broke the front window of a Sprint store on Independence Blvd. and stole more than $1,000 worth of products.

The burglary happened on New Year’s Eve.

Police say he’s also involved in several other similar cases.

If you know who he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line in one of three ways.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

