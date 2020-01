VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the man seen in these surveillance images went into an ABC store on Shore Drive and stole more than $200 worth of items.

This happened just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

If you recognize him, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line in one of three ways

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.