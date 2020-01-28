× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several cool days ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler midweek… Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s today, cooler than yesterday but near normal for this time of year. Clouds will clear out this morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Highs will linger in the mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, a few degrees below normal. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and rain chances will remain slim.

We will warm back into the low 50s for Friday and this weekend. Rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast.

Today: AM Clearing, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 28th

1998 Winter Weather – Noreaster, Heavy rain & high winds in Tidewater, coastal areas

