Three arrested after police chase involving allegedly stolen vehicle ends in Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three people were arrested after an allegedly stolen car led police on a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

An officer in Chesapeake spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard around 1:02 p.m.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, prompting the officer to initiate a pursuit. The pursuit was later canceled due to reckless driving and the nature of the stolen vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle then crashed in the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Greenwood Drive. The crash involved two other vehicles: A pick-up truck and an SUV.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. EMTs also looked over another person, but they refused medical treatment.

Three suspects who were inside the stolen vehicle were taken into custody.

