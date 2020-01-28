Talking with a Special Olympics athlete about the Virginia Beach Polar Plunge on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Beach Polar Plunge Festival kicks off Saturday and will feature a costume contest, parade, live music and of course an icy dip into the frigid Atlantic Ocean. Meg Cary from Special Olympics Virginia shares how the funds raised at each plunge event helps Special Olympics Virginia provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities, and health services to more than 25,000 athletes of all abilities. Plus, Special Olympics athlete Jenn Lin shows off some of her medals that she has received as a swimmer and shares some tips for preparing to plunge.

The Virginia Beach Polar Plunge Festival will take place on February 8th at Hilton Oceanfront Hotel. For more information visit polarplunge.com/vabeach/.