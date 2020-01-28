SUV fire spreads to Portsmouth home’s attached garage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A vehicle fire spread to a garage attached to a Portsmouth home Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2 p.m.

Engine 3 with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services arrived on scene three minutes later to find an SUV on fire with extension into an attached garage.

Firefighters quickly controlled the main body of fire, and searches of the garage were given the all-clear. No further extension of the fire was found.

The home’s resident told fire officials they heard a car alarm and found the SUV burning when they went to investigate.

The fire investigator is currently on scene.

