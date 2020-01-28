Press conference to discuss state investigation of Virginia Beach mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND - A press conference is being held Tuesday in Richmond about the state commission investigating the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Delegates Jason Miyares, a Republican who represents Virginia’s 82nd District, and Kelly Convirs-Fowler, a Democrat who represents the 21st District, are sponsoring HB 658, which would establish an independent commission to investigate the May 31, 2019, mass shooting.

The commission will be made up of 21 members, including five members appointed by the Speaker of the House of Delegates, five members appointed by the senate committee, ten members appointed by the governor and the Superintendent of State Police.

The commission is charged with investigating the underlying motive for the May 31 mass shooting, investigating the gunman's entire prior employment history with the city of Virginia Beach and his interactions with coworkers and supervisors.

The investigation is also supposed to determine how the gunman was able to carry out his actions, identifying any obstacles confronted by first responders, identifying and examining the security procedures and protocols in place immediately prior to the shootings.

The commission will also be examining the post-shooting communications between law enforcement and families of the victims, and developing recommendations regarding improvements that can be made in the commonwealth’s laws, policies, and procedures.

The press conference is expected to get started just before 8 a.m. News 3 will have a crew in Richmond following the latest for you.

Stay with News 3 for updates.