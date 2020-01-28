Portsmouth woman held at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, and robbed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman fearing for her life after she was held at gunpoint, pistol whipped and robbed in broad daylight.

It happened in the Olde Towne section of Portsmouth on Saturday morning.

The woman didn’t want to give her name, but told News 3 she was with her dog in her backyard off of Green Street around 9:30 a.m.

She said a man appeared out of nowhere and started attacking her, but she fought back. Once she started fighting back she said he pulled out a gun and ‘pistol-whipped’ her across the head.

“I didn’t have time to think it was just ‘react.’ Afterwards I was just shook up, like I couldn’t believe it just happened,” she said.

At one point he even threatened to shoot her, she said.

The man ultimately took off with her purse, which had her wallet and all of her identification. She also had, “some cash in there, [my] gucci sunglasses, [I had] a louis vuitton wallet that was a gift.”

She later had to go to the hospital to get stitches where she was hit with the barrel of the gun.

She worries that as of late, women are being targeted and assaulted because, “[we’re] easy prey, you know, especially for a man. How much a fight can we put up?”

However, she does offer some advice saying people need to be aware of their surroundings all the time, even on your own property.

If you know anything about what happened you can leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Line.