Organization pays down $40k in lunch debt for Suffolk students

SUFFOLK, Va. – Each year at Believers Church, the members challenge themselves to donate above and beyond their regular giving to meet about three felt needs in the community.

For one of their efforts this year, they set out to achieve a goal of giving $20,000 to pay off school lunch debt at Suffolk Public Schools

Throughout the process, the church says they learned that the school lunch debt was several thousand more than what they originally planned to donate.

Upon hearing the needs of Suffolk families, Believers members responded and exceeded that goal by donating $40,000!

The church says they are thrilled to let hundreds of families know that their current school lunch debt has been paid off or reduced.

