North Carolina man accused in assault of four women, teen, out of jail

A North Carolina man accused of kidnapping and assaulting four women and a teenage girl has been released from jail after a judge relaxed the conditions of his bond.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 33-year-old Michael Dean Myers had been jailed since 2018 on a $5.5 million secured bond.

But a judge recently changed the bond’s conditions, and Myers was able to walk out of a jail with a promise that he will appear in court.

Authorities say that in 2018 Myers grabbed a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragged her to his car and forced her to perform a sex act on him.