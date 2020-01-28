Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

North Carolina man accused in assault of four women, teen, out of jail

Posted 6:08 am, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 06:09AM, January 28, 2020

Michael Dean Myers ( Photo provided by the Winston-Salem Journal)

A North Carolina man accused of kidnapping and assaulting four women and a teenage girl has been released from jail after a judge relaxed the conditions of his bond.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 33-year-old Michael Dean Myers had been jailed since 2018 on a $5.5 million secured bond.

But a judge recently changed the bond’s conditions, and Myers was able to walk out of a jail with a promise that he will appear in court.

Authorities say that in 2018 Myers grabbed a 14-year-old girl who was walking down the street, dragged her to his car and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

