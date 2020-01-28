McDonald’s adds McChicken to breakfast menu

Get ready to ba-da-da-da-da love it even more. McDonald’s is adding a crowd favorite to their breakfast menu.

That’s right, you can now get a McChicken for breakfast. The classic McChicken patty will be served in two different breakfast varieties: the Chicken McGriddle and the McChicken Biscuit.

The Chicken McGriddle will feature the chicken patty with maple griddle cakes as the bun. The name pretty much says it all for the McChicken Biscuit, a McChicken patty on a biscuit.

“With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we’re giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen.

The new sandwiches will be available starting at 6 a.m. seven days a week for a limited time while supplies last.

This story was originally published by Tess Klein at WTMJ.