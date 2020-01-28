Learning about technology’s critical role in Super Bowl safety on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Millions of Americans will be watching the Super Bowl and while the action on the field will be getting everyone's attention, law enforcement, first responders and public safety officials are playing a critical role behind the scenes. Public safety experts Bill Bratton and Maggie Hallbach join us to talk about how technology is becoming more important in maintaining public safety and how first responders are utilizing technology at this year's Super Bowl.

