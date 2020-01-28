Isle of Wight Co. deputies looking for man wanted for felony probation violation

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man wanted for felony probation violation.

According to deputies, they’re looking for Michael James Minnix, 34.

Deputies say he has several distinct tattoos including a tattoo that reads “Minnix” on his lower left arm, “Honesty” on his lower right arm, and a cross with ribbon reading “Love U Dad” on his upper right arm.

Although his last known address is in Kill Devil Hills, he’s often in Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Newport News and Hampton.

He drives a 2006 Dodge Ram but is also known to drive a red 2003 Ford Taurus.

He’s also wanted in several other Hampton Roads cities.

According to Norfolk Police, he’s wanted in their city for 3rd offense larceny and Chesapeake Police say he’s wanted for two felony larcenies in their city.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line in one of three ways.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.