First Warning Forecast: Tracking a chilly start Wednesday morning, some communities in the 20s

High pressure will continue to build in from the west through Thursday. This will keep our conditions dry. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Skies will be sunny to start Wednesday with clouds building in as the day progresses.

Temperatures will trend at or just below normal in the mid 40s.

Temperatures begin to trend milder as we end the month of January. Highs will warm to the low 50s Friday under partly cloudy skies. We are keeping our eye on a potential storm system that would impact us late Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure will form off the coast, bringing rain to the area. We are still days out, so we will keep our eye on the weather models. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and highs will once again be in the low 50s. We’ll continue to trend warmer to start the work week. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

