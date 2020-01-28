Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Competitive body builders share their stories on Coast Live

Posted 12:46 pm, January 28, 2020, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local trainer and body building instructor Kevin Parrot introduces two female body builders Jennifer Gemmer and Sherry Wright Williams, who will be competing in the 11th Annual OCB Body Sculpting Open in Williamsburg. The competitors discuss their motivation and love for fitness and share how they balance their lives between work, family and health.

The OCB Body Sculpting Open will take place on February 1st at Crosswalk in Williamsburg. Men will be competing at 10:00 a.m. and women will compete at 3:00 p.m. Visit ocbonline.com/ to learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.