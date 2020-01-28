Competitive body builders share their stories on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local trainer and body building instructor Kevin Parrot introduces two female body builders Jennifer Gemmer and Sherry Wright Williams, who will be competing in the 11th Annual OCB Body Sculpting Open in Williamsburg. The competitors discuss their motivation and love for fitness and share how they balance their lives between work, family and health.

The OCB Body Sculpting Open will take place on February 1st at Crosswalk in Williamsburg. Men will be competing at 10:00 a.m. and women will compete at 3:00 p.m. Visit ocbonline.com/ to learn more.