8-year-old from North Carolina in desperate need of new kidney

Jordan Rhodes is a 8-years-old from Fayetteville and he is in need of a new kidney.

Jordan was born 13 weeks premature with stage three bleeding in the brain, micro-vascular system and micro small intestines to name a few. He also had two kidney diseases.

One was called hypoplastic in his left kidney and another is multi-cystic in his right one. Jordan had to go through 150 surgeries in his small body for a dialysis port. Now there is no more room in Jordan’s body for a dialysis port except for his right chest.

Jordan’s life consists of staying indoors, taking medication and dialysis four times a week. This small kid is living on borrowed time. He desperately needs a kidney donor with a Type A or Type O blood type.

If you would like to give the gift of life, you can send an email to livingdonation@wakehealth.edu.

You can learn more about Jordan at this link. 

