3 displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was in the 500 block of Chisholm Lane and the call informing officials came in at 3:44 a.m.

Battalion Chief Demitri Wilson advised that upon arrival, the fire was showing from the attached converted garage.

Three adult had safely evacuated prior to the firefighters arriving. The three people have been displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries and the fire was called under control at 4:12 a.m.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be handling the investigation the cause of the fire.