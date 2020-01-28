26-year-old man shot to death in Portsmouth, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are continuing their investigation into an evening shooting incident that has left one person dead on Sunday.

Around 11:29 p.m., officials received a call requesting police and medical assistance to 1000 block of Cherokee Road for a male who was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an injury to his upper body.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Calton L. Dodd of Portsmouth.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting incident and are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Crime Line.