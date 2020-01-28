Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

21-year-old man shot & killed in Newport News, police investigating

Posted 4:32 am, January 28, 2020, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man lost his life to gun violence on Monday.

Around 10:57 a.m., officials were dispatched to the 600 block of Ridley Circle for reports of gunshots fired.

Once police arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.974885 by -76.415361.

