Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

$20K raised to help North Carolina man who survived 1952 lynching attempt

Posted 5:58 am, January 28, 2020, by

Photo provided by The News & Observer

A North Carolina man who survived an attempted lynching in 1952 has been helped by hundreds of people to move to a new home Tuesday so a highway can be expanded.

News outlets report 87-year-old Lynn Council plans to move into a new house in Apex after living in his current home for over 60 years.

The state recently bought his home to complete the NC-540 highway expansion.

He had a $20,000 federal home repair loan that still needed to be paid because he was moving.

Donations to an online fundraiser exceeded $21,000 by early Tuesday morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.