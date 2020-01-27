Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Wink gives Virginia Beach’s Derrick Nnadi a ‘Nnadi List’ at Super Bowl Opening Night

Posted 11:30 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:36PM, January 27, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. - Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi, the second-year Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman, is preparing to play in his first Super Bowl.

Derrick Nnadi at Super Bowl Opening Night

Naturally, this week will be full of obligations and commitments for Nnadi and his teammates. Aside from practices and team meetings, there will be media requirements and team functions - that's all before family and friends arrive in South Florida later in the week.

During Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler gave Nnadi a different set of requirements - a bit of an Opening Night challenge if you will. We're calling it: The Nnadi List.

News 3 will have LIVE coverage from Super Bowl LIV, on-air and online, all week.

Related: Chiefs rookie Derrick Nnadi hands out 100 turkeys to Virginia Beach families

Related: Derrick's days as a Dolphin long before Super Bowl LIV

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.