Wink gives Virginia Beach’s Derrick Nnadi a ‘Nnadi List’ at Super Bowl Opening Night

MIAMI, Fla. - Virginia Beach native Derrick Nnadi, the second-year Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman, is preparing to play in his first Super Bowl.

Naturally, this week will be full of obligations and commitments for Nnadi and his teammates. Aside from practices and team meetings, there will be media requirements and team functions - that's all before family and friends arrive in South Florida later in the week.

During Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler gave Nnadi a different set of requirements - a bit of an Opening Night challenge if you will. We're calling it: The Nnadi List.

