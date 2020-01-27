Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Virgini Department of Elections website offers voting language assistance

Posted 12:26 pm, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 12:27PM, January 27, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Department of Elections now offers resources to assist with language accessibility for voters.

The new website offers resources and voter information in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 26 millions people in the U.S. have limited proficiency in English.

The 2016 Voting Rights Act mandated assistance for voters with different languages.

“We want to do all we can to help voters successfully cast their ballots on Election Day”, said Christopher Piper, Department of Elections Commissioner. “We are proud of our efforts to ensure Virginians are able to successfully navigate the voting process without challenges; our new website resources are designed to assist those who may face language barriers in the elections process.”

Voting assistance for different languages can be found on ELECT’s website.

For voting assistance in Spanish, click here.

For voting assistance in Vietnamese, click here.

For voting assistance in Korean, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.