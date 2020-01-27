Two men missing after going canoeing in York County; officials investigating

YORK COUNTY, Va. – The Coast Guard and several other crews are searching for two men who went missing after going canoeing last night.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officials were dispatched to the report of a “water rescue” in the 100 block of Jennings Drive, which is in the Dare area of York County.

It was reported that three adult males left the Boathouse Cove area of York County at about 11:30 p.m., on Sunday.

After officials had been notified, one of the boaters from the canoe had come ashore. The other two boaters remain unaccounted for as of 8 a.m., Monday.

York County Fire and Rescue units along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resources Commission and Poquoson Fire-Rescue are actively searching with water, air and land assets.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is also on scene providing assistance. There are no further details to release at this time.

