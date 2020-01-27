Two men arrested for alleged connection to Williamsburg vehicle break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police have arrested two men for their alleged connection to recent vehicle break-ins.

On January 22 around 4 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Sterling Manor Dr. for a report of vehicles actively being broken into.

Officers located and arrested 18-year-old Brian Jamel Smith and 20-year-old Corey Antonio Taylor Jr., both from Portsmouth, in connection with a series of vehicles that were broken into.

A third suspect was not located, according to police. The vehicle break-ins resulted in vehicle damage but no injuries were reported. Several stolen items were recovered including a ballistic vest carrier, firearm magazines, credit cards, and other miscellaneous items.

Also recovered, were three handguns which were stolen from another jurisdiction earlier the same evening.

Chief Sean Dunn said, “I want to thank our community members who noticed something suspicious and immediately called 9-1-1. This is a great example of community members being the eyes and ears for the police department. We work very hard to build a strong partnership with our citizens. This is an example of how much more effective we can be with the assistance of community members.”

Smith and Taylor were each charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy to commit Grand Larceny, Destruction of Property, Tampering with a Vehicle, Credit Card Theft, Possession of Burglarious Tools, Possession of a Stolen Firearm , and Criminal Street Gang Participation.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Peninsula Crime Line or contact the Williamsburg Police Department directly at (757)-220-2331.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.