Twitter accounts belonging to NFL teams hacked

Several Twitter accounts belonging to NFL teams appear to have been hacked on Monday afternoon.

The NFL’s official Twitter account, as well as accounts owned by the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appear to have been taken over by a group called “Our Mine.”

“Hi, we’re Back (sic) (OurMine). We are here to Show people that everything in hackable to improve your accounts security,” the message said.

The Twitter account linked in the tweets directed to an account that was started this month. The bio link directed to a page that Twitter deemed “unsafe.”

More on this as it develops.