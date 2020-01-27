Three men injured after shooting near Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after three men were injured in a shooting near Old Dominion University on Sunday.

Around 1:20 a.m., Norfolk police and Old Dominion University police were called to the 800 block of W. 49th Street for a gunshot disturbance.

When officials arrived on-scene, they located three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released any suspect information, motive, or circumstance surrounding this shooting investigation; however, they ask anyone with information to contact the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.